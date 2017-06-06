Murphysboro, IL police search for 4 suspects in home invasion

A reported home invasion left police with little description to go on in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Tuesday, June 6 just before midnight the Murphysboro Police Department received a 911 call from a resident of 2204 Alexander Ave., in Murphysboro, Ill.

The caller stated that the home had been broken in to with residents inside, but that the suspects were no longer at the residence.

Murphysboro Police Officers arrived at the residence at 11:52 a.m to find the residents of the home unharmed and no suspects in the area.

The suspects were not located after an extensive search.

The description given by the victim is four black males, one of which had a blue bandana. One suspect was reportedly armed with a rifle. No other description was available.

The crime scene is being processed at this time and the case is under investigation.

Police do not believe this was a random crime.

The Murphysboro Police Department is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.

You may also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677) or the Carbondale/SIU anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

