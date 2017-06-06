MO auditor to Dept. of Revenue: pay up

After more than 1,000 Missourians reported they haven't received their tax returns, State Auditor Nicole Galloway has called on the director of the Department of Revenue to fix the problem.

"Over the last six weeks, more than 1,000 Missourians have contacted my whistleblower hotline seeking information on the status of their tax refund," said Galloway. "They report long wait times, disconnected calls, the inability to speak to a representative when seeking status information on their refunds, and receiving a refund after 45 days without receiving interest. Missourians are becoming understandably frustrated by the delay and I urge the Department of Revenue to take all necessary steps to complete refund processing as quickly as possible."

By state law, refunds were due on June 2 to all taxpayers who filed their income tax returns by the April 18 deadline. If that deadline is not met, taxpayers are owed interest on the refund.

"The past several weeks, over 2,000 Missourians have reached out to my office with concerns about the Department of Revenue," she said. "Either they can't get ahold of someone, their calls are disconnected, they have not received their refund, or they received their refund but not sure they received interest with their refund like they are supposed to."

Galloway is auditing the Department of Revenue right now. Part of that includes a review of the processes used for tax returns.

"They need to follow the law and they need to get this money to citizens as quickly as possible," Galloway said.

The Department of Revenue told Galloway they are looking to process all these tax returns by June 30.

"They [citizens] just want their money and if you have filed your income tax refund back in February and you still don't have your money and you're waiting to pay bills, you don't care what the state's fiscal year is, you don't care about June 30th, you want your tax refund," she said. "That's why it's imperative the Department of Revenue process these as quickly as possible and we find out what's been happening year after year with these tax returns."

Galloway added that her department will hold the Department of Revenue accountable if they don't process the tax returns by the end of the month.

If you have not received your refund and filed by the April 18 deadline, you can contact the Department of Revenue directly at 573-751-3505.

