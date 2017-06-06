Farmington, MO nursing home employee charged with raping a patient

An employee at a nursing home in Farmington, Missouri is accused of raping someone under his care.

According to court documents, a visitor saw James Weber, 44, coming out of a resident's room.

The shift supervisor went into the room shortly thereafter and found the 74-year-old female resident unclothed from the waist down. The victim told the supervisor that she'd had sexual intercourse with Weber.

When he was questioned, Weber reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim on two separate occasions.

The victim has Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and several other health disorders, according to the probable cause statement.

Weber is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on $150,000 cash or surety bond. If he does make bond, he will be required to be monitored by GPS and cannot have contact with the victim. He is due in court on June 15.

