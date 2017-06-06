Argument in Lyon Co., KY ends with shots fired, 2 arrested

Two people are behind bars after an argument at a gas station ended with shots fired.

According to Senior Trooper Jody Cash with Kentucky State Police, Hushton Burton and Jennifer Boyd had been in a verbal argument in the parking lot of a gas station near exit 45 of Interstate 24 in Lyon County.

Witnesses said that as Boyd tried to leave in her vehicle, Burton fired two shots from a handgun toward her. Cash said there were two small kids in Boyd's vehicle at the time.

Burton, 33, of Princeton, was taken into custody. He was put in the back seat of a KSP cruiser where he allegedly threatened troopers and kicked a back window out of the car. Burton faces 3 counts of first degree wanton endangerment, third degree criminal mischief, two counts of terroristic threatening, second degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Boyd, 28, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was also arrested during the investigation. She faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

