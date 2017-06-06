2 arrested in Martin, TN for crimes against children

Two Tennessee men face charges after an investigation by the Martin Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

According to Captain Phillip Fuqua, Michael Kirk, 31, of Obion, faces a charge of solicitation of a minor. He was arrested on June 2.

Garrett Austin, 21, of Martin, faces charges of sexual solicitation of a minor and criminal attempt to commit statutory rape. He was arrested on June 5, according to Fuqua.

