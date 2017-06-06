U2 to return to St. Louis for 'Joshua Tree 2017' tour - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

U2 to return to St. Louis for 'Joshua Tree 2017' tour

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Due to overwhelming demand, U2 has added tour dates in St. Louis and Kansas City for their "Joshua Tree 2017" tour.

U2 will perform in St. Louis on Saturday, September 16 at the Dome at America's Center. The world-famous band will perform in Kansas City on Tuesday, September 12 at the Arrowhead Stadium.

You can find important ticket sale date information below:

  • Red Hill Group Pre-sale – Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m. 
  • Wires Group Pre-sale – Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. 
  • Pre-sales end – Saturday, June 10, 5 p.m 
  • Public on sale – Monday, June 12, 10 a.m.

A full list of dates for U2's "Joshua Tree 2017" tour can be found below:

  • Sun Sep 3 - Detroit, MI Ford Field
  • Tue Sep 5 - Buffalo, NY New Era Field
  • Fri Sep 8 - Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
  • Sun Sep 10 - Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Tue Sep 12 - Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
  • Sat Sep 16 - St. Louis, MO The Dome At America’s Center
  • Fri Sep 22 - San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium
  • Tue Oct 3 - Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
  • Sat Oct 7 - Bogota, Columbia, Estadio El Campin
  • Tue Oct 10 - Buenos Aires, Argentina La Plata
  • Sat Oct 14 - Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional
  • Thur Oct 19 - Sao Paulo, Brazil Morumbi Stadium

