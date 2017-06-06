U2 to return to St. Louis for 'Joshua Tree 2017' tour

Due to overwhelming demand, U2 has added tour dates in St. Louis and Kansas City for their "Joshua Tree 2017" tour.

U2 will perform in St. Louis on Saturday, September 16 at the Dome at America's Center. The world-famous band will perform in Kansas City on Tuesday, September 12 at the Arrowhead Stadium.

You can find important ticket sale date information below:

Red Hill Group Pre-sale – Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m.

Wires Group Pre-sale – Friday, June 9, 10 a.m.

Pre-sales end – Saturday, June 10, 5 p.m

Public on sale – Monday, June 12, 10 a.m.

A full list of dates for U2's "Joshua Tree 2017" tour can be found below:

Sun Sep 3 - Detroit, MI Ford Field

Tue Sep 5 - Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Fri Sep 8 - Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Sun Sep 10 - Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Tue Sep 12 - Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

Sat Sep 16 - St. Louis, MO The Dome At America’s Center

Fri Sep 22 - San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium

Tue Oct 3 - Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Sat Oct 7 - Bogota, Columbia, Estadio El Campin

Tue Oct 10 - Buenos Aires, Argentina La Plata

Sat Oct 14 - Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional

Thur Oct 19 - Sao Paulo, Brazil Morumbi Stadium

