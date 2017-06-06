All lanes back open after crash closes portion of I-55

A crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri had traffic delayed Tuesday morning, June 6.

Initial reports suggest that a crash happened near the 95 mile marker.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, all lanes of traffic are now back open

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

