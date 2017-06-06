Man arrested after meth lab found in Williamson Co., IL

A man is behind bars in Williamson County, Illinois after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of a methamphetamine manufacturing laboratory on Monday, June 5.

Eric A. Loar, 36, was arrested by the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit on Monday after a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, officers were conducting surveillance in the 1500 block of W. DeYoung Street. Officers observed Loar enter a “Red Top Taxi” after placing several large bags in the trunk. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of DeYoung Street and Halfway Road, stopping in the parking lot of Pilot Travel Center.

A Marion Police Department Canine Unit was requested to the scene to conduct an “open air sniff” of the vehicle, resulting in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a meth lab and drug paraphernalia.

The Marion Fire Department and the Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team arrived to assist and help contain the scene.

Loar was issued citations for manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of meth manufacturing materials, possession of meth waste and possession of methamphetamine.

Loar was subsequently taken to the Williamson County Jail to await future court proceedings.

Red Top Cab and its driver were not involved nor aware of the above-mentioned narcotics investigation.

