Did you feel it? 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattles part of southeast MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: USGS)
BONNE TERRE, MO (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit just six miles northeast of Bonne Terre, Missouri on Tuesday, June 6.

The quake hit about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The quake had a depth of about 13 miles and it could be felt across parts of southeast Missouri.

