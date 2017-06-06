June 7 celebrity birthdays

He became the 50th Indiana Governor in 2013. He's now the Vice President of the United States. Mike Pence is 58 today.

He's a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who was known for his hardcore style. While in the ring, he went by the names Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack, but his real name is Mick Foley and he's 52 today.

He has a set of very particular set of skills, skills that make him a nightmare for kidnappers. You saw him use those skills in the Taken trilogy of movies. He's also starred in Schindler's List, Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace and many many other movies. Liam Neeson is 65 today.

He's a Grammy Award winning singer who broke onto the music scene in the mid-1960's with hits like It's Not Unusual and What's New Pussycat? He's still active today releasing albums and thrilling his largely female audiences during his concerts. He was born Thomas Woodward, but you know him as Tom Jones and he's 77 years old today.

