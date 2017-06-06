Investigation underway after reports of shots fired in Carbondale, IL

An alleged drive-by shooting is under investigation in Carbondale, Illinois on Tuesday, June 6.

Witnesses on the 400 block of West Hickory told police they saw a black man in a grey or silver 4-door car just before 9 p.m. Monday, June 5 fire a handgun several times as the vehicle drove by.

No damages or injuries were reported.

No one has been arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.

