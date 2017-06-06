Five things you need to know on 6/6

It's Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog may be an issue for some counties across the Heartland this morning. The Heartland will stay dry today, minus a stray, pop-up shower. It will be nice and warm. Temps will reach the upper 70s and it will be less humid than it has been. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect nice conditions for the week ahead.

Making headlines:

Grandson accused of setting Butler Co., MO home on fire; grandpa dies at hospital: A grandson is facing arson and murder charges after allegedly setting a Butler County, Missouri home on fire while his grandparents slept. Brett Payne, 29, was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree murder. Both are class A felonies. His bond was set at $250,000.

FEMA arrives in Carter, Ripley Counties for disaster relief: FEMA arrived in both Van Buren and Ripley County on Monday, June 5 to help register those who need assistance. Majors said this year’s spring flood left behind unprecedented damage. Majors said with President Trump’s disaster declaration, and FEMA showing up to help – they can start to rebuild.