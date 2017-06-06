Five things you need to know on 6/6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five things you need to know on 6/6

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog may be an issue for some counties across the Heartland this morning. The Heartland will stay dry today, minus a stray, pop-up shower. It will be nice and warm. Temps will reach the upper 70s and it will be less humid than it has been. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect nice conditions for  the week ahead.

Making headlines:

Grandson accused of setting Butler Co., MO home on fire; grandpa dies at hospital: A grandson is facing arson and murder charges after allegedly setting a Butler County, Missouri home on fire while his grandparents slept. Brett Payne, 29, was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree murder. Both are class A felonies. His bond was set at $250,000.

FEMA arrives in Carter, Ripley Counties for disaster relief: FEMA arrived in both Van Buren and Ripley County on Monday, June 5 to help register those who need assistance. Majors said this year’s spring flood left behind unprecedented damage. Majors said with President Trump’s disaster declaration, and FEMA showing up to help – they can start to rebuild.

New search underway near home of London Bridge attackers: A new search was underway Tuesday in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the wake of the rampage that left seven dead and dozens wounded.

Trump infrastructure push faces cold shoulder from Congress: Repairing the nation's crumbling roads and bridges was supposed to be an area ripe for bipartisan compromise between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump. Instead, Democrats are panning Trump's proposed $1 trillion overhaul, the White House is signaling plans to go it alone, and even Republicans are balking at some aspects of the emerging plan.

Report suggests Russia hackers breached voting software firm: Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election, according to a government intelligence report leaked Monday that suggests election-related hacking penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than previously known.

