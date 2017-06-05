FEMA arrives in Carter, Ripley Counties for disaster relief

FEMA arrived in both Van Buren and Ripley Counties today to help register those who need assistance. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Help is on the way for Ripley and Carter Counties in Missouri.

FEMA arrived in both Van Buren and Ripley County on Monday, June 5 to help register those who need assistance.

“We’ve never had a flood that affected us this way," Carter County EMA Director Curt Majors said.

Majors said this year’s spring flood left behind unprecedented damage.

“Our hope is that we’ll get some resources that will help them to rebuild and get back to their homes a little faster," Majors said.

Majors said with President Trump’s disaster declaration, and FEMA showing up to help – they can start to rebuild.

“The federal aid will come in and help in two ways – federal assistance, like we’ve been talking about, as well as, public assistance. Helping out with infrastructure here in the county that has been damaged from the flooding," said Park Spinney, FEMA Region III Recovery Director.

Starting on Tuesday in both Ripley and Carter counties FEMA agents will be knocking on doors to provide assistance.

“I think everybody’s got a positive attitude about where we’re going, and where we’re going to be in the next year. But, right now, we’re just really in a state of rebuilding and recovery," Majors said.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to come in and fix everything – we’re going to come in and help. That’s what we do," Spinney said.

Majors said this week is vital in getting Carter County back on track.

“This is an opportunity for us to come back a stronger community. I think we all have a lot of resources that are going to be laid out in front of us, and if we choose the right path we will come back a stronger community," Majors said.

Spinney said to register you will need basic information like names, birth dates, social security numbers and household income.

Also, Majors said all FEMA employees wear an ID, so be sure to check before letting anyone into your home.

Those who have flood and storm damage can register with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

You can also register online.

