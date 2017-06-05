USACE to hold informational meetings on reopening Wappapello Lake facilities

Personnel from the Wappapello Lake Management Office will host a series of informational meetings on the recovery and reopening of facilities affected by the flooding.

The first meeting will be on June 5 at 6 p.m. at Crabb and Company Restaurant in Wappapello, Mo. The second meeting will be on June 6 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center in Wappapello, Mo. A third meeting will be held on June 6 at 7 p.m. at the Greenville City Hall in Greenville, Mo.

Personnel from the Wappapello Lake Management Office and the St. Louis District Office will present a formal talk on the flooding events and will be available to answer questions and receive input from the public regarding upstream and downstream issues and the reopening of campgrounds and recreation facilities.

Wappapapello Lake reached a near record level of 398.10 feet with a release of 22,000 cubic feet per second on May 2. The normal recreational pool is about 360 feet.

High lake levels forced the cancellation and postponement of special events during May and early June resulted in the temporary closing of recreation areas.

