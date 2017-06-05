What to do in an active shooter situation

Would you know how to react if you came across an active shooter situation?

It’s something that can be disturbing to think about, but law enforcement officials across the country and here in the Heartland say there are things you can do to protect yourself and others.

According to the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University, there are three important things to keep in mind.

Lieutenant Creighton Gould recommends leaving the area as soon as possible.

If someone is unable to escape, he said it is best for them to barricade themselves.

Lieutenant Gould also adds if a person is unable to get out that situation, they should try and fight the assailant if they absolutely have to.

Cape Girardeau Police say it is important for people to know how to react until first responders can arrive on the scene.

According to Lieutenant Adam Glueck, these situations can play out quickly and finish before officials arrive.

“With a lot of these mass casualty events, the situation was stopped by civilians before police even arrived,” said Lieutenant Glueck. “So there are steps that you can take, whether it's to get out, lockdown, counter, whatever it is, there are steps that people can take in which situation.”

Lieutenant Glueck suggests the best strategy against an assailant like this is to train.

He also recommends talking with your supervisor about the policies your organization has in place for these types of situations.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has what they call a national protocol for the public in active shooter situations in form of a dramatization.

The video is called “Run. Hide. Fight.” and can be found on the FBI’s website by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.