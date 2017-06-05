Driver seriously injured in crash in Randolph County, IL

A two vehicle crash seriously injured one driver in Randolph County, Illinois.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 4, under a mile north of Kelly Road in Randolph County, Ill.

On Monday, June 5, at 9:32 a.m. a 2015 Ford Transport Van and a 2008 Freightliner semi collided on the roadway.

Driving the Ford was Brandon C. Gehrig, 41, of Coulterville, Ill. He suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and was flown to a regional hospital via medical helicopter.

The Freightliner was driven by Joshua M. McClay, 20, of Oneida, Ill. McClay was uninjured. In the Freightliner was passenger Terry E. Rutherford, 52, of Springfield, Ill.

An investigation indicated that the Ford and Freightliner were north bound on Illinois Route 4 with the Ford behind a vehicle between it and the Freightliner.

The Freightliner was signaling and attempting a left turn and the Ford’s driver passed the vehicle between them.

The Ford was overtaking the Freightliner when the Freightliner turned left into the path of the Ford.

The Ford rolled over and came to rest in the lanes of traffic. The Freightliner pulled to the shoulder of the road.

The Ford’s driver, Gehrig was flown from the scene to a regional hospital via medical helicopter.

Due to this flight taking place prior to the investigating Trooper’s arrival, this crash is still pending investigation.

