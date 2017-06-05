Caruthers Avenue construction to begin in Cape Girardeau, MO

You may have to take a different route to work or school in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Construction crews started setting up equipment and detour signs on the northbound lane of Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

According to Jessica Sexton with the City of Cape Girardeau, the project was supposed to begin on Thursday and Friday, June 15-16 but work is now expected begin on the morning of Wednesday, June 21.

This portion of the project closing the roadway is expected to last for one to two days.

Traffic will be detoured and drivers are asked to follow detour signage and watch for workers in the area.

It will be closed for up to three weeks for the voter-approved Transportation Trust Fund Neighborhood Street Repairs.

