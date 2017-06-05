Sewage, water, trash bills in Cape Girardeau to rise

If you live in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, get ready for your sewer, water and trash bill to go up.

At Monday night's city council meeting, members voted on a 2 percent increase for sewer and water service.

The vote on the first reading of the increase passed 4-1.

The second and third readings will take place at the next meeting.

The budget also includes a monthly increase for residential trash pick up of 40 cents.

Dr. Wayne Bowen, Ward 6 Council Representative, said the increase is needed to pay its bond payments and support operating needs.

An amendment was also offered to increase golf course fees by 5 percent to match the utility charge but did not receive enough votes.

This will affect bills issued after July 1, 2017.

