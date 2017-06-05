Courthouse park in Cape Girardeau gets official name

Tunes at Twilight is often held in the park area outside of the Common Pleas Courthouse. (Photo: John Broeckling/KFVS)

One of the oldest properties in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is getting a new name.

You may know the area outside of Common Pleas as "courthouse park."

On Monday night, June 5, city council members voted unanimously to give the park an official name, Ivers Square.

The historic preservation committee came up with the name to honor African American Union Soldier James Ivers and his wife Harriet.

"I know they know this area. It wasn't necessarily associated with the best of times for them. There were auctions here, there were slave hiring here on this ground but this is also where he took his first steps of freedom because as he enlisted he became a free man," said historian Denise Lincoln.

There are no plans to remove any monuments or signs at this time.

