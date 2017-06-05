MO treasurer in Cape Girardeau to introduce 'MO-ABLE' program

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, June 5.

He introduced the program "MO-ABLE." The idea behind is to help Missourians living with disabilities save for their long-term needs with the help of tax-advantaged savings accounts.

"Really it is about honoring the dignity of every individual," Schmitt said. "Individuals with disabilities have a lot of long-term expenses so this is the most significant development since the Americans with Disabilities Act to really empower individuals with disabilities and strengthen families."

The program launched on April 24.

You can click here for more information on where to sign up and if you qualify.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.