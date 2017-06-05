Benton, IL man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrested a Benton, IL man on several counts of sexual abuse on Friday, June 2.

Shannon L. Braden, 43, was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one county of indecent solicitation of a child.

Braden was arrested around 1:00 p.m.

The victim is reported to be a 15-year-old high school student and is the latest arrest in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police said more arrests are possible.

