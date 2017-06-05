Thompsonville, IL man suspected of burglary flees deputies on bicycle

After several reports of vehicle burglaries, a man who police believe could be the thief was arrested in Thompsonville, Illinois.

On Friday, June 2 at 2:23 a.m. a patrolling Deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office began an investigation of a suspicious person on foot in Thompsonville, Ill.

At 4:20 a.m. the Deputy attempted to stop and question James D. Muck, 23 of Thompsonville, Ill.

Muck sped away from deputies on a blue and silver mountain bike into a wooded area. They located him after a brief manhunt.

Deputies also recovered items stolen in several vehicle burglaries as well as the stolen bicycle.

Muck is on probation for burglary and was transported to the Franklin County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

