Woman accused of theft wanted by Carbondale, IL police

If you have seen this woman, The City of Carbondale Police Department wants your help.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation.

On Monday, May 22 at 2:04 p.m., an female with blonde hair entered Old Town Liquor on 514 S Illinois, concealed a bottle of Absolut Vodka and made no attempt to pay for the concealed merchandise.

The suspect left the store and got into the passenger side of a 2017 black Kia 4 door vehicle.

The vehicle moved north bound on South Illinois Avenue and turned left on to West Cherry Street.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crimestoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

