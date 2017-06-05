WANTED: Mount Vernon, IL police search for 3 women

The Mount Vernon Police Department is asking for help identifying three women.

It is not clear why the police are looking for the suspects out of Illinois.

Police ask that if anyone has information on the women to call the department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-8477.

Officials said callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.