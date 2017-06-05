Technology company breaks ground on new location in Malden, MO

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced a technology business broke ground on Monday, June 5 on its new location in Malden, Missouri.

The company provides office technology, 3D printing and IT services. It will build an 8,000 square-foot facility for about $900,000 for its current 23 employees as well as six more people it plans to hire over the next few years.

“With the business growth in the greater Malden area, we needed a new home, a facility to showcase the latest and most innovative office technology, document solutions and IT services available,” said Darren Metz, CEO of NovaCopy. “At NovaCopy, we believe in delivering caring, efficient service and support to our customers, and this new facility will help us achieve those goals. We certainly appreciate the encouragement from State and local officials with this new location, and look forward to helping the local communities for years to come.”

NovaCopy was granted 2.9 acres of land by the City of Malden. It's located at 3001 North Douglas Street. The project is being built by Dille Traxel Architecture with Straight-line Construction Solutions, LLC as general contractor. The company expects the facility to be finished by December and fully operational by January 2018.

“The City of Malden appreciates all businesses, especially those who continue to play a vibrant role within the community. And, we’re certainly excited with the expansion and new jobs,” said Denton Kooyman, Mayor and Executive Director of the Malden Chamber of Commerce. “This is a major milestone in our shared effort to make Malden the best and the ideal – place to live, work and grow in our region. I congratulate NovaCopy and all the partners who made this possible.”

Currently, NovaCopy is seeking to fill an Account Executive position as well as a Systems Administrator position. You can click here for more information.

