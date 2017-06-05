2 accused of burglary, theft in Scheller, IL

A man and woman are facing charges in connection to a reported burglary in Scheller, Illinois on April 17.

Robert Gifford, 36, from Sesser, was charged with burglary and theft over $500.

Jennifer Gifford, 35, from Sesser, was charged with burglary and theft over $500.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to the Franklin County Coal Mine, also known as Consolidated Coal Company, on Emerson City Road in Scheller for a reported burglary on April 17.

After an investigation with assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Sesser Police Department, the two were taken into custody.

Both are incarcerated in Jefferson County until their bond is posted or their next court date.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.