Paducah Parks Service offers 10 and under tennis lessons

Youngsters are getting a chance to learn the game of tennis in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Paducah Tennis Association and Paducah Parks Services offers Play Tennis Fast 10-U tennis lessons for kids 10 and under.

Lessons are for K-4th graders and are open to beginners or advanced tennis players.

The tennis lessons will be held at Paducah Tilghman High School Chad Gamble Tennis Courts Wednesdays and Fridays June 7 - July 28 at 9 a.m.

Each lesson will last approximately 90 minutes.

Mike West and Zack Vanderboegh will be the instructors.

The cost is $75 for the entire summer.

Registration is available at the Paducah Parks Services Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration also is available at the tennis courts before lessons each day.

Registration will continue all summer even after lessons begin.

Scholarships are available based on need.

For more information about the tennis lessons, contact Kelly Hack at 270-331-4038 or the Parks Services Office at 270-444-8508.

