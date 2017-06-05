Hwy. 121 in Calloway Co., KY down to one lane due to downed utility pole and line

Highway 121 in Calloway County, Kentucky is down to one lane due to a downed utility pole and utility line between the offset intersections with KY 299 West of Murray.

This is along 121 between the 18 and 19 mile marker.

According to the KY Transportation Cabinet, AT&T indicated about another hour of work will be required.

Alternating flow of traffic is being controlled by flaggers at this site. The new pole has been set and repair work is ongoing.

This downed utility pole was the result of an earlier vehicle crash.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

