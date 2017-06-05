Poplar Bluff, MO man sentenced to 10 years on child pornography charges

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons on April 12, 2017 regarding charges stemming from a child pornography investigation.

Leslie Bryan Clark, 50, was sentenced to 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 15 years of supervised release after an investigation into Clark's activities was opened in 2016.

An investigation was opened on Oct. 6, 2016 after detectives with the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force at the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting that a Facebook account had uploaded one image of confirmed child pornography to his account. The account holder was identified as Clark.

On Oct. 7, 2016, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department made contact with Clark at his home in the 700 Block of N. Riverview in Poplar Bluff. Digital items were seized and forensic examinations were performed by the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force laboratory.

During the examinations, several hundred images and videos of confirmed child pornography were discovered on Clark’s electronic devices. Clark admitted to actively downloading child pornography from the internet and provided detectives with numerous websites in which he obtained the contraband.

Clark was subsequently arrested on Nov. 9, 2016.

