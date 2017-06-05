June 6 celebrity birthdays

He's best known for playing one of the scariest characters to every appear on the big screen. That would be Freddy Kreuger from the Nightmare on Elm Street movies. The actor behind the scarred face, the striped tee shirt and the razor glove is Robert Englund who's 70 today.

He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Cinderella Man. He's also starred in Sideways, The Illusionist and Straight Outta Compton. He's the son of former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bart Giamatti. We're talking about Paul Giamatti who's 50 today.

He's a rock 'n roll performer who hit it big in the early 1960's with hits like New Orleans and Quarter to Three. In a 1963 European tour he headlines above The Beatles. Gary U.S. Bonds is 78 today.

He's a country singer who had a string of hits in the early 1970's including the truck driver song Roll On Big Mama. Later in the decade he teamed up with Moe Bandy and the duo scored hits with Good Ol' Boys and Hey Moe/Hey Joe. The two were named Country Duo of the Year at the 1980 CMA Awards. Joe Stampley is 74 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.