Four things you need to know on 6/5

FIRST ALERT: Scattered thundershowers could impact your morning commute. The chance for rain and even an isolated thunderstorm is possible for parts of the Heartland today. Some of the rain early on could cause light street flooding in some areas. The chance for rain will linger around for most of the day and will begin to clear out later this evening. It will be warm, with highs once again in the 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will clear out, but the warm trend will continue.

Franklin Hospital in IL all clear after bomb threat: The Franklin Hospital in Benton, Illinois was given the all clear to begin moving people back inside after police responded to a bomb threat at the facility. A bomb squad from the Illinois State Police searched the area. The Benton Fire Chief said evacuations from the building took a little over an hour.

Police find woman's body week after flooding in Missouri: Authorities have recovered a body in Bull Shoals Lake that they believe may be the third victim of a flash flooding incident in Branson, Missouri.

Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections: Russian President Vladimir Putin says claims about Russian involvement in U.S. elections are untrue, and says the United States actively interferes with elections in other countries.

FEMA to visit Heartland neighborhoods affected by spring flooding: FEMA teams will visit flood-impacted neighborhoods in Missouri to help flood survivors register for assistance beginning Monday, June 5. Representatives are expected to be in 7 Missouri counties and will later visit additional counties included in federal disaster declaration.

