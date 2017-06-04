RDPC brings Department of Homeland Security-Certified Course to Benton, KY

Plans tend to fall by the way said during times of disaster. That's why a course is being prepared in Benton, Kentucky to help communities.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) want every community to have an emergency plan in place before disasters strike.

The Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC) is making it easier for emergency responders in Benton, Ky to be prepared for such events by delivering a free DHS-certified course in Emergency Operations Planning.

This course will be offered from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Benton National Guard Armory, 453 Old Symsonia Road, Benton, Ky.

This course will help participants recognize EOP components and assist with strategies for implementation.

It also assists with understanding how to use standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the EOP framework.

This 8-hour, instructor-led, course will provide participants with knowledge about the planning process, the different types of emergency operations plan formats, and the components of each.

Participants engage in scenarios designed to reinforce the lessons learned and to enable them to determine the best format for their particular jurisdiction and to organize the various planning components into an emergency operations plan.

Registration for this course is required and the deadline is June 6.

To register, contact - Ms. Sherion Roberts at Sherion.M.Roberts.nfg@mail.mil or call (502) 607 - 3237.

