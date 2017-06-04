Counterfeit bills circulating in Carbondale, IL

The counterfeit currency found in both cases depict the one hundred dollar bill with red Chinese or Japanese writing to the left of Benjamin Franklin's image.

The Carbondale Illinois Police Department is warning the public of counterfeit bills circulating in the area.

Between May 25 and May 28 officials report that the police department received multiple reports of counterfeit currency.

The currency found depicts the one hundred dollar bill with red Chinese or Japanese writing to the left of Benjamin Franklin's image.

While the investigation into both cases is ongoing, the police department encourages business owners to instruct employees how to detect counterfeit bills:

Employees should be aware of the presidential watermarks and security strips present in legitimate $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 cash bills that should be easily visible when held up to light.

Employees should also be familiar with the texture of legitimate cash bills. Legitimate bills are made of cotton and linen, whereas counterfeit bills most commonly feel like standard printing paper.

Counterfeit bills will often exhibit uneven edges and border lines, as well as text and graphics that are not as sharp as those on legitimate bills. Counterfeit bills can also be smaller in overall size.

Recurring serial numbers are common when counterfeit bills are presented during the same transaction. There is only one serial number issued for each legitimate bill.

Counterfeit bills may display "For Motion Picture Use Only"

Counterfeit bill detector pens will only tell if the currency paper is genuine.

The pens are not effective in cases where genuine currency is altered to reflect a higher denomination. In these instances police encourage a secondary check for the security strips, watermark or micro-printing.

Any person who takes possession of a suspected counterfeit bill should contact the Department's non-emergency line at 618-457-3200.

Police ask that you attempt to keep the person who presented the bill inside the business until police arrive. Officers will need to interview the person to determine a possible origin of the bill.

They also remind people that a person's possession of a counterfeit bill does not automatically suggest they knowingly committed forgery. If the person leaves, attempt to gather as much identifying information as possible, such as their clothing description and vehicle information.

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab located on the main page of this website.

