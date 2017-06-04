Rollover crash near Hayti, MO slowed traffic on I-55

A single vehicle rollover crash slowed traffic on I-55 near Hayti, MO Sunday.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office confirmed the crash and said the sight is clear.

A viewer told KFVS that traffic was down to one lane as people drove down the highway.

Information on drivers and injuries has not been confirmed.

