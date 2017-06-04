Bear sightings along Highway 160 in Missouri

Have you seen this bear? Several people around Missouri say they have!

There have been at least four sightings of the bear.

Viewer, Kayla Lau took video and photos of the animal.

All agree it was seen west of Caulfield in Howell County and north of Elijah in Ozark County along Highway 160.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.