Franklin Hospital in IL all clear after bomb threat

The Franklin Hospital in Benton, Illinois was given the all clear to begin moving people back inside after police responded to a bomb threat at the facility.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department in Illinois responded to the threat on Sunday, June 4.

According to Derek Johnson, Chief Operations Officer for the hospital, the threat originated with two phone calls.

The phone calls, one at 5:13 p.m. the other at 5:16 p.m., prompted the hospital to enact its emergency disaster plan.

A bomb squad from the Illinois State Police searched the area.

The Benton Fire Chief said evacuations from the building took a little over an hour.

Staff was evacuated to a safe location and patients were transferred to other medical facilities.

Those with questions about family are asked to call this number, 618-439-3161 as the hospital is answering the phones remotely.

Johnson added that they were thankful that there were no extremely critical patients at the hospital at the time of evacuation.

Police are asking that people avoid the area of Bailey Lane in Benton, Ill.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.