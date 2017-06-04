Strategy behind the keto diet

If you have struggled with losing weight, the keto diet may be the thing to try.

Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson said it can be a great option if you have a lot of weight to lose.

“A Keto diet is high fat and were talking 75 to 80% fat, about 20% protein, and about 5% carbohydrates,” Crowson said. “The amount of carbs you would have per day on a Keto diet is equivalent to about 1 apple. Not much at all, but it has been very heavily researched and people have a lot of success on it. It can have a lot of health benefits. Besides just losing weight, it's been shown to help with diabetes and just all kinds of things.”

After being on the keto diet for a few days, Crowson said you begin to move into a condition called ketosis.

“Your liver will begin to use fat for energy, rather than carbohydrates or protein,” Crowson said. “So, sometimes it can take a few days to get there. During those few days, people can have a lot of symptoms, like headaches, mood swings, those kinds of things. But once you get into ketosis, then it's pretty much smooth sailing and people say they have a lot of energy on them.”

But you need to make sure you are eating the right kinds of fat.

“We're talking lots of oils; olive oil is great. Stay away from anything that's got trans-fat in it, like some vegetable oils and things like that. Coconut oil is great, any kind of cheese. These are high in fat.”

Red meat and salmon also good sources of fat for the keto diet.

If you plan to try to keto diet, Crowson has one thing to keep in mind.

“Make sure you're getting a lot of electrolytes and that's sodium potassium and magnesium,” Crowson said.

