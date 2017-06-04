Burns, Bugs and Booboos Seminar in Cape Girardeau, MO

All are invited to come out to the HealthPoint Plaza on Monday June 5 at 5:30 p.m. for a Burns, Bugs and Booboos Seminar.

The seminar will take place in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Learn how to stop common maladies from ruining your summer fun.

This will include prevention, recognizing symptoms, treatment options and when to seek specialized care for wounds that won't heal plus more.

Speakers will be Dr. Juilianna Lipprt-Keck, Wendy Jauch, APRN and Angela Garrett, DPT, CPT.

Reserve your spot by going to sehealth.org/woundseminar or call (800) 800-5123.

