New supplemental food program made available to seniors in Williamson Co., IL

Executive Director Robert Childers of the Williamson County Programs on Aging and Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini jointly announced a new program to improve the health and nutritional status of the elderly.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is being facilitated by the Saint Louis Food Pantry, and will serve mainly low-income senior citizens living in Williamson County.

It's designed to aid individuals to supplement their nutrition. The recipient will receive a variety of food products once a month at no cost to the individual or families that are served by the program.

Applications must be completed on June 8 or 9 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Wililamson County Programs on Aging, located at 1201 Weaver Road in Herrin.

To be eligible, a person must be 60 years or older and at or below 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

