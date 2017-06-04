FEMA to visit Heartland neighborhoods affected by spring flooding

If you or those you know were hit hard by flooding and storms this spring FEMA may be able to help provide relief.

FEMA teams will visit flood-impacted neighborhoods to help flood survivors register for assistance beginning Monday, June 5.

Representatives are expected to be in 7 Missouri counties and will later visit additional counties included in federal disaster declaration

Friday, 27 Missouri counties were included in an official federal disaster declaration.

Residents will soon be visited by Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives to help with registration for disaster assistance and answer questions about the FEMA assistance process.

FEMA representatives, called Disaster Survivor Assistance teams, are scheduled to be in Carter, Franklin, Jefferson, Howell, Newton, Ripley and Taney counties.

Disaster Survivor Assistance representatives can be identified by FEMA photo identification badges.

It is important to note that these representatives may ask for personal information to help speed up the disaster assistance process.

FEMA assures flood victims that this is part of the disaster registration process and the information will be kept secure.

The fastest way to register for assistance continue to be online or by calling FEMA’s toll-free number.

Residents who were affected can register for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, more than 400 Missouri families had already applied for FEMA assistance online or over the phone.

To help survivors register for assistance, FEMA DSA teams may ask for the following information:

Phone number where you can be reached.

Your social security number.

Your current mailing address.

Address of the affected property.

Brief description of the damage.

Insurance information including your policy number.

The teams can also provide information such as updates on disaster application status, on-the-spot needs assessments, and referrals to help fill outstanding needs.

Residents of other counties included in the federal disaster declaration will see representatives in their neighborhoods at a later date.

Those counties are: Bollinger, Butler, Douglas, Dunklin, Gasconade, Jasper, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, and Texas counties.

Soon, home inspectors will be in the field verifying damage for those who have applied for federal assistance.

Meeting times to verify damage will be set up as inspectors contact homeowners and renters for victims with flood damage from April 28 to May 11, 2017.

Home owners are encourages to ask inspectors for official photo identification. This helps prevent fraudulent activities. People who have concerns should contact local law enforcement.

Individuals or business owners that apply for a disaster loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may also be contacted by a loss verifier who will inspect the damaged property.

SEMA and FEMA are committed to ensuring services and assistance are available for people with disabilities. When you register, let FEMA staff know that you have a need or a reasonable accommodation request. People who use 711 or Video Relay Services may call 1-800-621-3362. Those who use TTY may call 1-800-462-7585.

Information on the disaster registration and updates on the flood recovery are available at Recovery.mo.gov. The site is updated regularly.

