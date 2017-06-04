Paducah man injured in truck vs. pedestrian crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah man was injured Sunday morning after being hit by a driver while on the side of the road following a moped accident.

On June 4 at approximately 12:05 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 4700 block of Benton Road.

The investigation revealed Micah Davis, 20, of Paducah, had been traveling east on a moped on Benton Road. For unknown reasons, Davis left the road and was ejected from the moped, where he and the moped came to rest in the middle of the road.

Shawn Crooks, 43, from Paducah, was traveling west on Benton Road in a pickup truck when he drove on the initial collision and swerved to miss the moped lying in the middle of the road. Crooks then struck Davis who was still lying in the road.

Davis was taken to Western Baptist Hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

Officials say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident. This investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are likely in the near future.

Mercy Regional EMS, Reidland & Hendron Fire Departments, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services and Handley’s Towing assisted at the scene.

