Local fire departments respond to 2 separate fires in Marion, IL

Crews with the Marion, Illinois Fire Department two fires Sunday morning on June 4.

Lt. Leo Whitehead said they were first called out at 3:08 a.m. to 805 N. Vicksburg St. in Marion to house fire.

The fire started outside of the home and caused damage.Whitehead said firefighters responded quick enough to ensure the house could be saved.

This fire is under investigation.

Moments after that fire, crews were called to a large building fire at 509 W. Deyoung St. at 4:30 a.m.

Crews battled the fire and were able to knock down the flames.

Whithead said this was a business called "We 3 Girls" and had recently closed. The building is a total loss and the fire is under investigation.

Multiple departments that assisted Marion on the large fire were from Herrin, Williamson County, Lake of Egypt, Carterville and Goreville.

