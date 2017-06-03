1 killed in Trigg Co., KY after vehicle catches fire in crash

A deadly crash is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Collision Reconstructionists.

The two vehicle crash occurred Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. on June 3.

KSP Post 1 Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 272 (Caledonia Road) at the intersection of Sinking Fork Road.

An investigation has shown that an unidentified male was driving a 1990 Ford F150 westbound on Highway 272 when, for an unknown reason, he entered the eastbound lane.

At the same time, Kendra D. Johnson, 37, of Cadiz, Ky was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier eastbound on Highway 272.

The two vehicles hit head on, near the intersection of Sinking Fork Road. The Ford F150 caught fire after the crash.

Trigg County Ambulance transported Kendra Johnson and a juvenile passenger to an area medical center for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile was then flown by helicopter to another center for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Trigg County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the male driver of the Ford F150 deceased.

Kentucky State Police were assisted at the scene by the Trigg County Sheriff Office, Trigg County Rescue Squad, Caledonia Pee-dee Fire Department, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Trigg County Coroner, and Trigg County Ambulance.

