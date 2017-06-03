Harrisburg, IL man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

A single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle resulted in one man being sent to the hospital near Marion, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police investigated the crash that occurred on KY 91, seven miles north of Marion on Saturday June 3 at 3:12 p.m.

The investigation revealed that Warren Stricklin, 64, of Harrisburg, Illinois was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on KY 91, when for an unknown reason the motorcycle exited the southbound shoulder of the roadway.

Stricklin’s motorcycle went down an embankment, struck a culvert and a tree before overturning.

The motorcycle came to final rest upright in a wooded area.

Stricklin was not wearing a helmet and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing by Master Trooper Darron Holliman.

Trooper Holliman was assisted on scene by Sgt. Craig Engler, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Crittenden County Rescue Squad and Crittenden County EMS.

