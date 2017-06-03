U.S. Senator Dick Durbin speaks at Rally for Truth in Carbondale, IL

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, attended a March for Truth event in Carbondale, Ill. at Turley Park Pavilion.

The senator’s speech began at 11 a.m. after a short introduction by event organizers.

Durbin touched heavily on the subject of climate change. He said it will the land of our farmers, the air we breathe and change public health. Durbin said there are things within the climate change conversation that need to be focused on.

"We need a focus in our state to bring those jobs here because we're seeing a dramatic uptick in solar panels, wind energy, geothermal, all of these things are really being engaged in and developed dramatically across our country," Durbin said. "We need to have the leadership in Washington and in Springfield to focus that kind of production right down here in Southern Illinois. That is the future."

In the wake of President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, local organizers say they have joined together under the banner of calling for urgency, transparency, and an impartial investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election and ties to the Trump administration.

In reference to the rally and its organizers intentions, Judy Cunningham said she supports the efforts of those involved but want more solutions to the problem.

"I'm not really complaining. This is a step in the right direction. And their hearts are in the right place," Cunningham said. "I don't think they have good leadership to lead them. To focus on the issues, come up with workable solutions, and present it to the people in understandable terms with concrete evidence."

According to the organizers, citizens are calling for:

1) an independent committee investigation to supplement the work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller; 2) Congressional action to require the President to release his tax returns; and 3) proper Congressional oversight to insure that the Trump Administration abides by standard U.S. government ethics practices.

For more information, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.