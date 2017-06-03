Crews respond to downtown Cape Girardeau fire

Crews responded to the building west of KFVS on Broadway around midnight Saturday.

According to officers with the police department on the scene, the fire department responded to reports of smoke in the building.

When crews arrived, they immediately identified the cause of the smoke, which was several small fires and quickly put it out.

There are reports of minimal structure damage, according to Battalion Chief Mark Starnes.

The block of Broadway between Lorimier and Fountain street was blocked off while crews worked the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.