MDNR extends storm waiver

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is extending its storm waiver issued last month.

The waiver gives residents and communities in affected counties throughout the state more flexibility in cleaning up damages associated with heavy rain, flooding and flash flooding that started on April 28.

It will be in effect until August 3 unless further extended.

You can click here for more information on the waiver.

