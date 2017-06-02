Local and federal IL partnership celebrates 50 years

Local and federal officials celebrated the 50 year partnership with the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) and Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission (Greater Egypt).

According the Greater Egypt, the EDA was established under the Public Works and Economic Development act of 1965 as an agency of the United States Department of Commerce to generate jobs, help retain existing jobs and stimulate industrial and commercial growth and economically troubled areas of the US.

Greater Egypt District serves five Illinois counties of Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson.

The district was certified as an Economic Development District (EDD) on June 3, 1967 by EDA. There are 368 total EDD's nationwide.

Over the course of the 50 years, Greater Egypt District has received more than 50-million in grants.

Congressman Mike Bost was in attendance along with the Bob Butler, the Mayor of Marion, who describes the significance of EDA to the city of Marion.

"EDA came to our rescue and made it possible so that is just one area in which EDA has been so important. EDA has had a hand in much of what has happened good for the city of Marion," explained Butler.

Many cities have been recipients of grants funded by EDA. The portable water main in 2007 and the REDCO Industrial Park in Marion were projects that received grants from EDA which resulted in many jobs.

The event was held at the EDA funded Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.