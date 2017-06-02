SIU makes residential rooms available for eclipse weekend

Southern Illinois University will open up its residential hall during solar eclipse weekend in August.

The University is offering up 200 residential suites for the August 19 weekend.

Each suite will cost $800 for three nights, plus taxes. Suites will be available after 11 a.m. on Aug. 19; all guests must be checked out by 11 a.m. on Aug. 22.

The eclipse will reach it's greatest duration on August 21 in Carbondale just a few miles from campus.

The solar eclipse will be the first over the United States since 1979.

