6/4/17 - Rude Behavior

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

It’s summer, and for some parents and grandparents that means lots of time at the ball park. Little League baseball and other youth sports provide some of the greatest memories and learning lessons our youth will carry with them for their entire life.

Unfortunately, some of those memories are not always great, and it's because of the parents. I am amazed at how many times you can see well-meaning parents yelling obnoxious and rude comments at the umpires, coaches, and players, ruining the experience for everyone.

A friend of mine shared an experience he had as a teenager that he still remembers from more than 30 years ago. While umpiring a little league game the catcher dropped the ball on a swing-and-miss third strike and he made a mistake by calling the batter out before the catcher tagged him. The batter's mother complained loudly about the call and continued with her obnoxious taunts for the rest of the game. To make matters worse, her example spread to some of the players who also started complaining and taunting him. So, all the kids learned that day was how to be obnoxious to the ump.

Is that the kind of lesson we take our kids to little league to learn? I would hope not. I hope this message is hitting home. The life examples we set as parents have the biggest impact of all, and whether you’re on the field or in the stands, our kids are watching and learning.

So, the next time you think about yelling at the ump or even worse, one of the coaches or players, keep it to yourself and replace it with something more positive. Your kids just might thank you for it one day.

I’m Scott Thomas, and that’s our ViewPoint.

